“Every person with a cellphone is a murderer,” Akshay Kumar’s evil mutant thunders in the visual effects-heavy trailer of Shankar’s 2.0, which came out on Saturday.

Mobile phones start flying out of people’s homes and offices thanks to Kumar’s character, who has an axe to grind with the technology. The evil scientist has also developed a gigantic mechanical crow, which seems to be made of mobile phones.

Swooping in to save the populace is Chitti the robot, who was first seen in Shankar’s Enthiran (2010). The sequel to the 2010 blockbuster presents “Chitti reloaded, version 2.0.”, as the humanoid robot declares. The trailer shows Chitti and Kumar battling it out while causing mayhem across town. Rajinikanth plays both Chitti and his creator, Dr Vaseegaran.

Kumar makes his Tamil film debut with 2.0, which also stars Amy Jackson, Adil Hussain and Sudhanshu Pandey. AR Rahman has composed the music as well as the background score. The film will be released in Tamil, Telugu and Hindi on November 29. Trailers were also released in all three languages.

Play 2.0 Tamil trailer.