The Sikkimese film Pahuna: The Little Visitors, produced by Priyanka Chopra’s Purple Pebble Pictures, will be released in India on December 7, the actress announced on social media on Monday.

Directed by Paakhi A Tyrewala, Pahuna traces the lives of three children who get separated from their parents while fleeing to Sikkim to escape Maoist insurgency in their village in Nepal. Starring Ishika Gurung, Anmol Limbu and Sujoy Rai, Pahuna was premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival in 2017. In October, it won the Best Film (Jury’s Choice) and a special mention in the international feature film category at this year’s SCHLINGEL International Children’s Film Festival in Germany.