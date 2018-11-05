“No one can control what happens in Mars,” a voice-over declares in the trailer of the second season of National Geographic’s Mars.

Co-produced by Ron Howard and Brian Grazer, the popular science fiction show returns to explore potential human inhabitation of the Red Planet. While the first season examined how the journey to Mars would unfold, the new season, blending documentary with fiction, will look at the challenges humans could face on the new planet. Set in 2042, the fictional arc of the six-episode show will the outsized consequences of commonplace problems such as “pregnancy, break ups, new romances, epidemics, breakdowns, power outages, injuries, exercise, mealtimes and socialising,” according to its official synopsis.

The documentary segment will include interviews with experts including SpaceX Chief Elon Musk, former NASA Chief Ellen Stofan, theoretical physicist Michio Kaku, and author Naomi Klein.

The show will be premiered on National Geographic on November 17. It will also be streamed on Hotstar for Indian audiences.