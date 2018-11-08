Hindi filmmaker Vishesh Bhatt is set to direct a comedy based on demonetisation, according to a press note.

The announcement was made on the second anniversary of the ban on notes of the denominations of Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 on November 8, 2016. The Narendra Modi government had justified the move by claiming that it would end the flow of black money.

According to the press note, the cast and crew of the film will soon be announced. “However what is interesting to note is not just the topic chosen by Vishesh but also the genre,” the note said. “It will be refreshing to see a Bhatt producing a comedy.”

Vishesh Bhatt’s credits include Murder 3 (2013) and Jannat (2008), which he co-wrote with Kunal Deshmukh.