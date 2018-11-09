Discovery Channel will air Kerala Floods – The Human Story, a documentary on the devastating floods that hit the state earlier this year, on November 12 at 9 pm.

The 60-minute documentary celebrates Kerala’s “spirit of survival”, said a press release from the channel. “Viewers will get to witness incredible stories of people coming together to help those in need – from fishermen turned rescue operators to the defence forces who provided aid, from actors who worked alongside NGO workers to get supplies to those in need to young entrepreneurs who devised ways to connect people at a time when the apocalyptic rain fury just refused to die,” it said.

The documentary will also put the spotlight on Sajitha Jabil, a pregnant woman who was airlifted by the Indian Navy as she went into labour. Jabil gave birth to baby Subhan later that day.

Zulfia Waris, the vice-president and head of premium and digital networks at Discovery Communications, India, said that the documentary’s objective was to tell the story of a state that “refuses to be defined by devastation”.