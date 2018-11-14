Game of Thrones and Narcos actor Pedro Pascal will lead the upcoming Star Wars spinoff series The Mandalorian, according to Variety. The series will be premiered on Walt Disney’s upcoming streaming service, Disney+, which is expected to be launched late next year.

Pascal is in final stages of negotiation for the role, the publication said.

The series, written by Jon Favreau (Iron Man, The Jungle Book), will have multiple directors, including Dave Filoni (Star Wars: The Clone Wars), Taika Waititi (Thor: Ragnarok), Jurassic World actress Bryce Dallas Howard, Rick Famuyiwa and Deborah Chow (Jessica Jones).

The series will trace the journey of a lone Mandalorian (a person from the fictional planet of Mandalore). The events are reportedly set in the period between George Lucas’s Return of the Jedi (1983) and Star Wars: Episode VII – The Force Awakens (2015). The Star Wars franchise includes three interlinked trilogies, three spinoffs – The Clone Wars (2008), Rogue One (2016) and Solo: A Star Wars Story (2018), and several live action and animated television specials.

Disney also recently announced a second Star Wars spinoff series centred on Cassian Andor, a spy introduced in Rogue One. Narcos: Mexico star Diego Luna, who played the role in the 2016 hit, will return for the Disney series.