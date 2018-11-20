Rajnikanth’s 1995 Tamil blockbuster Muthu has been restored to 4K resolution and will be re-released in Tokyo, Japan, on November 23, Kavithalayaa Productions announced on Monday, reported The Hindu.
Directed by KS Ravikumar, Muthu became a cult hit in Japan after it was dubbed and released there in 1998 as Muthu: The Dancing Maharaja.
The restored print will be released in Tamil with Japanese subtitles. It will be distributed by Japanese firm Eden Entertainment along with Kavithalayaa, said The Hindu. A new trailer for the film was uploaded on Kavithalayaa’s YouTube channel on Monday.
The film centres on Muthu (Rajinikanth) a loyal servant to zamindar Raja Malayasimman (Sarath Babu). They both fall in love with the same woman, Ranganayaki (Meena). This causes Malayasimman’s uncle to conspire against Muthu, uncovering an old family secret.
A two-minute video featuring Rajinikanth welcoming the Japanese audience will be played before the film begins and videos of the superstar will be used to promote the film, The Hindu said.
A 5.1 surround sound restoration, under the supervision of AR Rahman, who had composed the film’s music, has also been done.