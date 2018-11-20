Rajnikanth’s 1995 Tamil blockbuster Muthu has been restored to 4K resolution and will be re-released in Tokyo, Japan, on November 23, Kavithalayaa Productions announced on Monday, reported The Hindu.

Directed by KS Ravikumar, Muthu became a cult hit in Japan after it was dubbed and released there in 1998 as Muthu: The Dancing Maharaja.

The restored print will be released in Tamil with Japanese subtitles. It will be distributed by Japanese firm Eden Entertainment along with Kavithalayaa, said The Hindu. A new trailer for the film was uploaded on Kavithalayaa’s YouTube channel on Monday.

The film centres on Muthu (Rajinikanth) a loyal servant to zamindar Raja Malayasimman (Sarath Babu). They both fall in love with the same woman, Ranganayaki ( Meena). This causes Malayasimman’s uncle to conspire against Muthu, uncovering an old family secret.

Play Muthu new trailer.

A two-minute video featuring Rajinikanth welcoming the Japanese audience will be played before the film begins and videos of the superstar will be used to promote the film, The Hindu said.

A 5.1 surround sound restoration, under the supervision of AR Rahman, who had composed the film’s music, has also been done.