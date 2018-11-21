The Yash Raj Films production Thugs of Hindostan hasn’t managed to reach the Rs 150-crore mark at the box office 13 days after its release. According to figures tweeted by Rohan Malhotra, YRF’s Vice President for Distribution, the Aamir Khan-Amitabh Bachchan period adventure has earned Rs 145.95 crore as of November 20. Vijay Krishna Acharya’s movie was released on November 8 on approximately 5,000 screens in Hindi, Telugu and Tamil.

The Hindi release has contributed the most to the box office (an estimated Rs 140.35 crore). In comparison, Badhaai Ho earned an estimated Rs 6.05 crore in its fifth week, taking its box office haul to Rs 125.05 crore and emerging as one of the year’s bona fide hits.

The production budget of Thugs of Hindostan is unknown, with estimates ranging anything between Rs 200 and Rs 300 crore. There is little doubt that the movie dipped considerably after posting earnings of Rs 50.25 crore on the day of its release. Thugs of Hindostan drowned in a deluge of negative reviews and poor word-of-mouth, leading to reports that cinema hall owners will be asking Yash Raj Films to compensate them for their losses. Box Office India noted that the second weekend business of Thugs of Hindostan was worse than the Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Fan (2016) and the Salman Khan-starrer Tubelight (2017).

The next big release for the movie trade is 2.0, Shankar’s sequel to Enthiran (2010). 2.0 stars Rajinikanth, Akshay Kumar and Amy Jackson and will be released on November 29 in Tamil, Hindi and Telugu in 2D and 3D versions.