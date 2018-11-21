Rajiv Menon’s third feature Sarvam Thaala Mayam, starring GV Prakash Kumar as a Dalit mridangam player, has fixed December 28 as its release date. Prakash Kumar, the music composer and actor, plays Peter, whose father crafts mridangams for the celebrated artist Vembu Iyer (Nedumudi Venu). When Peter seeks to become a professional mridangam player, his ambition collides with the prejudice of Vembu Iyer’s manager Mani (Vineeth) and his own ambivalence. The cast includes Aparna Balamurali as Peter’s girlfriend and Dhivyadharshini as Mani’s sister and an influential television producer.

Sarvam Thaala Mayam was premiered at the Tokyo International Film Festival in October. AR Rahman has scored the music, marking his third collaboration with Rajiv Menon after Minsara Kanavu (1997) and Kandukondain Kandukondain (2000). The Tamil-language film has five tunes by Rahman as well as Carnatic compositions.