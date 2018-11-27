Ayushmann Khurrana will star alongside Nushrat Bharucha in a comedy directed by Raaj Shanndilyaa and produced by Ekta Kapoor’s Balaji Motion Pictures, according to a press release. The as-yet untitled film will go on the floors in December.

Khurrana was last seen in the Hindi blockbuster Badhaai Ho, as a young man struggling to come to terms with his parents’ unplanned pregnancy. This is Khurrana’s second hit of 2018 after Sriram Raghavan’s crime thriller Andhadhun.

Bharucha, who was last seen in Luv Ranjan’s Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety (2018), said in a press statement that working with Ekta Kapoor would be a “homecoming of sorts” as the two had also collaborated on Dibakar Banerjee’s Love Sex Aur Dhokha (2010). “Interestingly, this year has been [favourable] for strong content-driven films and this film will, hopefully, continue this tide,” she said.

The film marks the directorial debut of Bollywood screenwriter Shanndilyaa, whose credits include Anees Bazmee’s Welcome Back (2015) and Omung Kumar’s Bhoomi (2017). He has also scripted Balaji Motion Pictures’s upcoming comedy Jabariya Jodi, starring Siddharth Malhotra and Parineeti Chopra.