Bollywood producer Siddharth Roy Kapur has acquired the life story rights of Allahabad social worker Raja Ram ‘Bhule Bhatke’ Tiwari and his family according to a press note.

Tiwari, who was also referred to as Bhule Bhatke (Lost and Found) Tiwari, was popular for reuniting lost worshippers with their family members at the Kumbh Mela in Allahabad. Tiwari started his service in 1946 and continued his work till his death in 2016.

According to a Times of India report, Tiwari reunited around 14 lakh adults and around 21,000 children with their families during 71 years. Following his death, Tiwari’s son, Umesh Tiwari, has picked up the baton.

The cast and other details are yet to be announced.