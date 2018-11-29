Idris Elba’s troubled detective John Luther is back to solve his career’s most terrorising case in season five of the BBC One thriller Luther. “It’s going to get worse. A lot worse,” Luther says in the trailer. The upcoming season is scheduled to be released during Christmas.

Luther is called upon to nab a mask-clad psychopath by new recruit Catherine Halliday (Wunmi Mosaku) in the latest season. “While the monstrous and seemingly indiscriminate killings become ever more audacious and public, Luther and new recruit DS Catherine Halliday are confounded by a complex tangle of leads and misdirection that seems designed to protect an untouchable corruption,” the official synopsis of the season reads.

The series, which has been nominated for 11 Emmy Awards, also stars Dermot Crowley, Michael Smiley and Patrick Malahide.