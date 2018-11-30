Amazon Prime Video released the first look of its upcoming friendship drama series Four More Shots Please! on Friday. Starring Sayani Gupta, Kirti Kulhari, Bani J and Maanvi Gagroo, the drama will be available on the streaming service from January 25, 2019.

Written by Devika Bhagat (Aisha, Jab Tak Hai Jaan) and directed by Anu Menon, the show, which is set in South Mumbai, follows four female friends as they cope with love and life. Created by Pritish Nandy Communications, the series also stars Pratiek Babbar, Neil Bhoopalam, Lisa Ray, Milind Soman. Ishita Moitra (Half Girlfriend) will serve as the dialogue-writer.

The 10-episode series “is the urban, millennial Indian woman’s gaze, a slice-of-life, brutally realistic portrait of what it is like to be in a country caught in a constant battle between the traditional and modern, to be a thinking woman, to be free in a country caught up in chains and to be honest in a country that thrives on hypocrisy”. according to it official synopsis.

The series reflects the voices of urban women, Vijay Subramaniam, the director of content at Amazon Prime Video said in a press note: “We are thrilled to present Four More Shots Please!, a female-centric story of four urban Indian women, their life choices, their crises, romance, high points, helmed by their rock-solid, life-saving friendship. We have worked with a strong, female-led task force – right from the cast to the crew.”