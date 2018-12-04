Finally, the much-awaited song where Shah Rukh Khan shakes a leg with Salman Khan in Aanand L Rai’s Zero is out. Issaqbaazi has been sung by Sukhwinder Singh and Divya Kumar, as the voices of Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan respectively. Irshad Kamil has written the song composed by Ajay-Atul. This is the second single released from the soundtrack after Mere Naam Tu.

The video shows the diminutive Bauua (Shah Rukh Khan), ecstatic after having been kissed on the lips by diva Babita Kumari (Katrina Kaif), land up in a dance-off against Salman Khan.

Play Issaqbaazi, Zero.

Salman Khan’s cameo references his real-life relationship with Kaif. He playfully discourages Bauua from pursuing the out-of-his-league Babita Kumari. His character sings that Babita Kumari loves him dearly (“Woh hum se prem gazab karti”) and is “adhoori” (incomplete) without him. Bauua retorts that he will take Babita Kumari away from Salman Khan for sure. Joining the two, in addition to a boisterous crowd, are choreographers Ganesh Acharya and Remo D’Souza.

Zero also stars Anushka Sharma as a cerebral palsy-afflicted scientist from the National Aeronautics and Space Administration. Tigmanshu Dhulia, Sheeba Chaddha and Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub star in supporting roles. The film will be released on December 21.