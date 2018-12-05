“A simple plan turns into a deadly conspiracy,” the trailer of ALTBalaji’s upcoming series Apharan declares. Set in Uttarakhand, Apharan narrates the story of a celebrated yet troubled police officer (Arunoday Singh), who gets involved in a case involving abduction and extortion. The series also stars Nidhi Singh, Mahie Gill and Varun Bandola.

“In this fight for survival, he has to grapple through a kidnapping which evolves into a mysterious murder. The series takes a turn when he has to investigate his own crime, caught in his own web of lies,” the official synopsis read.

The series has been directed by television director Siddharth Sengupta (Balika Vadhu, Jyoti, Kehta Hai Dil Jee Le Zara) and will be available for streaming on the digital platform from December 14.