Netflix has renewed Narcos: Mexico for a second season, it was announced on Wednesday. The drug cartel drama, which is the fourth chapter in the Narcos series, was premiered on November 16.

The series stars Diego Luna as Miguel Felix Gallardo, who steadily builds his drug trafficking empire through a combination of ruthlessness and acumen. Hollywood actor Michael Pena plays Kiki Camarena, a Drug and Enforcement Administration agent who goes undercover to smash Gallardo’s Guadalajara cartel. A new character, played by Scoot McNairy, was introduced at the end of the season.

“It’s unclear whether Diego Luna, who will also be starring in the Star Wars prequel series for Disney’s forthcoming streaming service, will return for the second season of Narcos: Mexico,” The Hollywood Reporter said. “The season finale suggested Luna’s character would play a big part if the series continued.”

The first two seasons of Narcos followed the rise and fall of Colombian drug lord Pablo Escobar (played by Wagner Moura). The third season focused on the Cali cartel, which took over Escobar’s business after his death.

“Though the streamer doesn’t release viewership figures for any of its offerings, Narcos is a top global performer among its original series,” The Hollywood Reporter said. “Narcos is a key piece of Netflix’s global plan and a strong player abroad. The renewal comes as the streamer furthers its international push with a recently announced host of new films and original series telling stories from Japan, Taiwan, Thailand, South Korea, Germany and India.”