The first song from Rohit Shetty’s Ranveer Singh-Sara Ali Khan-starrer Simmba is out, and it is the remixed version of Aankh Maarey from Joy Augustine’s 1996 Hindi film Tere Mere Sapne. “Oh god. One more remix?” sighs Karan Johar, the co-producer of the film, at the beginning of the video before you can say so.

Dressed in black on a set full of neon lights, Sara Ali Khan and Ranveer Singh present their glossy version of the original song, which featured Arshad Warsi, Simran and background dancers dressed as Mumbai’s cab drivers. The choreography in the remixed version reworks some of the steps from the original and cheerfully celebrates the idea of stalking.

The remix has been recreated by Tanishk Bagchi and has been sung by Neha Kakkar and Mika Singh with some portions from Kumar Sanu’s original added towards the end. In true Rohit Shetty style, the video features a surprise dance cameo.

Play Simmba (2018).

Simmba, the official remake of Puri Jagannadh’s Telugu blockbuster Temper, stars Singh as Assistant Commissioner of Police Sangram Bhalerao, a notoriously corrupt officer who reforms himself. The film also stars Sonu Sood and Siddharta Jadhav. Simmba is set to hit the screens on December 28.