“You are a piece of the puzzle of someone else’s life. You never know where you fit,” declares the trailer of Rajan Madhav’s upcoming Tamil film Chithiram Pesudhadi 2 [The Picture Speaks], which was released on Thursday.

The long-delayed crime drama follows four characters with intersecting stories over a 48-hour period. The ensemble cast includes Ajmal Ameer, Vidharth, Ashok, Gayathrie Shankar, Radhika Apte and Blade Shankar.

Apte’s last Tamil film was Pa Ranjith’s Kabali (2016), starring Rajinikanth.

Madhav’s film went into production in 2013 was originally titled Ulla. Its new title has led to speculation that the film will be a thematic sequel to Mysskin’s 2006 Tamil drama Chithiram Pesuthadi. Madhav, whose credits include Muran (2011), has assisted Mysskin. The film is yet to get a release date.