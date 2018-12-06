Abundantia Entertainment is making a film on the little-known story of 300 women who reconstructed a dilapidated airstrip in Bhuj in record three days during the Indo-Pakistani war of 1971.

In a press note, the studio’s founder and CEO Vikram Malhotra said that the film, titled Runway, would bring to light “one of India’s most fascinating war-related stories”. The film is scheduled to be released in 2019. The cast and other details are yet to be announced. The studio’s production credits include the Askhay Kumar-starrers Airlift (2016), Baby (2015) and Toilet-Ek Prem Katha (2017).

On December 8, 1971, Pakistani pilots dropped napalm bombs on the airstrip. Pressed for time, officials roped in 300 women from the nearby Madhapur village. They were given 72 hours to complete the task, so that the Indian Air Force could resume its missions.