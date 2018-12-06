It is game on for the fiery students of a women’s dental college in YouTube channel Girliyapa’s upcoming web series Girls Hostel. A trailer of the series was released on Wednesday.

Written by Shreyasi Sharma (Bisht, Please!) and directed by Chaitanya Kumbhakonum (Humorously Yours), Girls Hostel follows four students – Richa (Ahsaas Channa), Milli (Simran Natekar), Jo (Srishti Srivastava) and Zahira (Parul Gulati) – as they navigate friendship, family, love and rivalry on campus.

The series “explores the everyday lives of these four students, as they come together to deal with their own personal issues; right from overbearing parents to eccentric wardens to the mean girls they encounter,” says the official synopsis. The three-part weekly series will be premiered on Girliyapa’s YouTube channel on December 7.