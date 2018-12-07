Adam McKay’s Vice led the race for the 76th Golden Globe Awards with six nominations, including for Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy, Best Director and Best Screenplay. The nominations were announced on Thursday.

Starring Christian Bale as Dick Cheney, Vice follows the former American vice president’s time in the White House as part of the George Bush administration from 2001 to 2009. The film also stars Sam Rockwell as Bush alongside Steve Carell, Alison Pill and Amy Adams. Bale has been nominated for Best Actor – Musical or Comedy, while Adams and Rockwell have been nominated for their supporting roles.

Other front-runners, with five nominations each, were Yorgos Lanthimos’s period comedy The Favourite, starring Emma Stone and Olivia Colman, Peter Farrelly’s Mahershala Ali-starrer Green Book and Bradley Cooper’s A Star Is Born.

The awards ceremony will be held in California on January 7, with actors Andy Samberg and Sandra Oh as hosts.

The Favourite, which follows the rivalry between two cousins (played by Emma Stone and Rachel Weisz) for influence over the court during Queen Anne’s (Colman) rule, has been nominated for Best Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy and has also received acting nods for Colman (Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy), Stone and Weisz (Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture). It’s fifth nomination is for best screenplay.

Green Book, which follows a black painist (Ali) and an Italian-American bouncer (Viggo Mortensen) on a road trip to the south of America at a time of racial segregation, has been nominated for Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy, Best Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy (Mortensen), Best Director and Best Screenplay, along with a nod for Ali in the best supporting actor category.

A Star is Born fetched Cooper a Best Director nomination for his feature filmmaking debut. Lady Gaga, who made her film acting debut with the movie, has been nominated for Best Actress in a Motion Picture – Drama. Cooper has also been nominated for best actor (drama). The film’s other two nominations are for Best Motion Picture – Drama and Best Original Song - Motion Picture (Shallow).

The other nominees for Best Motion Picture – Drama are Barry Jenkins’s If Beale Street Could Talk, Spike Lee’s BlacKkKlansman, Ryan Coogler’s Black Panther and Bryan Singer’s Queen biopic Bohemian Rhapsody.

Apart from Vice, The Favourite and Green Book, nominees for Best Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy include Jon M Chu’s Crazy Rich Asians and Rob Marshall’s Mary Poppins returns.

BlacKkKlansman has also fetched Lee a Best Director nomination as well as a supporting role nod for Adam Driver and best actor (drama) for John David Washington.

Mary Poppins Returns, starring Emily Blunt, has also been nominated for Best Performance By An Actress – Musical or Comedy, Best Performance By An Actor – Musical or Comedy (Lin-Manuel Miranda) and Best Original Score.

The nominations for Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture – Drama include Glenn Close for The Wife, Nicole Kidman for Destroyer, Melissa McCarthy for Can You Ever Forgive Me? and Rosamund Pike and A Private War.

The nominations for best actor in the drama category include Willem Dafoe for At Eternity’s Gate, Lucas Hedges for Boy Erased, Rami Malek for Bohemian Rhapsody and John David Washington for BlackKklansman.

The best actor nominations in the musical-comedy category include Robert Redford for The Old Man & the Gun and John C Reilly for Stan & Ollie. The nominations for best actress in the equivalent category include Elsie Fisher for Eighth Grade, Charlize Theron for Tully and Constance Wu for Crazy Rich Asians.

Nominees for Best Motion Picture - Animated include Brad Bird’s Incredibles 2, Wes Anderson’s Isle of Dogs, Mamoru Hosoda’s Japanese film Mirai, Rich Moore and Phil Johnston’s Ralph Breaks the Internet and Sony Pictures’s Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse.

In the Best Film (Foreign Language) category, the contenders are Nadine Labaki’s Lebanese drama Capernaum,, Lukas Dhont’s Belgian drama Girl, Florian Henckel von Donnersmarck’s German film Never Look Away, Alfonso Cuaron’s Mexico-set Roma and Hirokazu Kore-eda’s Palme d’Or-winning Shoplifters.

Among the television shows, the best drama nominations went to The Americans, Bodyguard, Julia Roberts-starrer Homecoming, Killing Eve and Pose. The nominations for best comedy category were bagged by Barry, The Good Place, Kidding, The Kominsky Method and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, which had won in this category in the last Golden Globes.

The nominations for Best Television Performance by an Actor in the Drama category were bagged by Jason Bateman for Ozark, Stephen James for Homecoming, Richard Madden for Bodyguard, Billy Porter for Pose and Matthew Rhys for The Americans.

Actresses competing for the same category include Catriona Balfe for Outlander, Elisabeth Moss for The Handmaid’s Tale, Sandra Oh for Killing Eve, Julia Roberts for Homecoming and Keri Russell for The Americans.

Best actress nominations in the comedy category went to Kristen Bell for The Good Place, Candice Bergen for Murphy Brown, Alison Brie for GLOW and Debra Messing for Will & Grace. Rachel Brosnahan, who won in this category last year, is once again in contention for The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.

Nominees for Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy include Sacha Baron Cohen for Who Is America, Jim Carrey for Kidding, Michael Douglas for The Kominsky Method, Donald Glover for Atlanta and Bill Hader for Barry.

HBO’s Sharp Objects, starring Amy Adams, has been nominated for Best Television Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television along with The Alienist, The Assassination of Gianni Versace, Escape at Dannemora and A Very English Scandal.

Adams has also been nominated for Best Actress in the limited series or television movie category along with Patricia Arquette (Escape at Dannemora), Connie Britton (Dirty John), Laura Dern (The Tale) and Regina King (Seven Seconds).

Benedict Cumberbatch has been nominated for best actor in the equivalent category for Patrick Melrose, along with Hugh Grant for A Very English Scandal, Antonio Banderas for Genius: Picasso, Daniel Bruel for The Alienist and Darren Criss for The Assassination of Gianni Versace.