“The one that we all seek, but the one that we’ll never find,” a voice over says about the titular golden bird in the teaser of Abhishek Chaubey’s Sonchiriya.

Set in the Chambal district of Madhya Pradesh, the Manoj Bajpayee and Sushant Singh Rajput-starrer follows a group of dacoits who wreak havoc in the ravines. Also starring Ranvir Shorey, Ashutosh Rana and Bhumi Pednekar, the film has been produced by Ronnie Screwvala’s RSVP Movies.

Co-written by Sudip Sharma and Chaubey, Sonchiriya is scheduled to land in the theatres in February 2019.

Chaubey’s directorial credits include Ishqiya (2010) and Udta Punjab (2016).