As ice engulfs a direwolf and a dragon, a roaring fire swallows a lion in the teaser of Game of Thrones season 8, which was released on Friday. The teaser is rich with symbolism – each animal represents one noble house of the Seven Kingdoms, which controls the fictional continent of Westeros where much of the show is set. When the animal sigils, or symbols, collide in the teaser, the stage is set for the impending final battle between the Starks, Targaryens and the Lannisters houses for control over Westeros in season 8.

The trailer is also a hat-tip to George RR Martin’s Songs of Ice and Fire novels, on which the series is based.

The eighth and final season of HBO’s fantasy-epic series will be premiered in April 2019. Created by David Benioff and DB Weiss, the show’s star-studded ensemble cast includes Kit Harington, Emilia Clark, Sophie Turner, Maisie Williams, Peter Dinklage and Lena Headey.

The show has won a record 47 Emmy awards in its eight-year run. HBO is now collaborating with Martin to produce several Game of Thrones spin-offs.