Ullaallaa, the second single from Karthik Subbaraj’s upcoming Rajinikanth-starrer Petta (Locality) was released on Friday.

The Anirudh Ravichander composition has lyrics by Vivek with vocals by Nakash Aziz and Inno Genga.

Vivek’s lyrics praise the film’s hero, urging him to let loose. “The world was created at my clap and it revolves in the direction I want it to,” he says. In a sneak peak ahead of the song’s launch, Ravichander said it was an ode to Rajinikanth’s character from the classic comedy Thillu Mullu (1981).

The first single from the film, Marana Mass, was released earlier this week.

Also starring Vijay Sethupathi, Simran Bagga, Trisha and Hindi film actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui in his Tamil debut, Petta is screen icon Rajinikanth’s 165th film and Subbaraj’s fifth as a director.

His directorial credits include Mercury (2018), Jigarthanda (2014) and Iraivi (2016). The director had previously told The News Minute in May that Petta would be a light-hearted feature unlike Rajinikanth’s recent politically charged films.

Petta will be released in January 2019, to coincide with Pongal.