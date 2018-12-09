The trailer for Sankalp Reddy’s Telugu space drama Antariksham, starring Varun Tej and Aditi Rao Hydari, was released on Sunday. Tej and Rao Hydari play astronauts tasked with steering a “groundbreaking mission” that could impact the safety of the globe.

The trailer opens with details of a satellite called Mihira, which is moving closer to the earth by the day. This could create a complete black out in the earth’s communication networks, the narrator warns.

“I can fix Mihira,” says Tej’s Dev, much to the amazement of his team, which includes Rao Hydari. Together, they travel to space where the mission to save the earth only gets more complicated. “India is not going to lose this,” Dev promises from outer space.

Antariksham also stars Lavanya Tripathi and Satyadev Kancharana. Produced by First Frame Entertainment, the film will be released on December 21.

This is Reddy’s second film after The Ghazi Attack (2017).