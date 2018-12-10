“All men are dogs,” declares the one-minute teaser of Arshad Warsi’s upcoming Hindi film Fraud Saiyaan, which was released on Monday.

Directed by Sourabh Shrivastava, Fraud Saiyaan follows the misadventures of Bhola Prasad Tripathi, a maverick from Lucknow who marries multiple women, presumably for money. The film, which also stars Sara Loren and Saurabh Shukla, has been produced by Disha Prakash Jha and Kanishk Gangwal. The comedy will be released on January 18, 2019.

Warsi was last seen in Neerraj Pathak’s Bhaiaji Superhit (2018), starring Sunny Deol and Preity Zinta.