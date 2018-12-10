Adchithooku, the first single from Tamil filmmaker Siva’s upcoming Ajith Kumar-starrer Viswasam [Loyalty], was released on Monday.

The D Imman composition has lyrics by Viveka with vocals by Imman, Aditya Gadhavi and Narayanan. The lyrics heap praise on Kumar’s character: “Why does everything I wish come true naturally?” the hero sings.

This Kumar’s fourth collaboration with Siva after Veeram (2014), Vedalam (2015) and Vivegam (2017), and the actor’s 58th movie.

Viswasam, which will reportedly feature Kumar in a dual role, also stars Nayanthara, Vivek, Yogi Babu, Jagapathi Babu, Thambi Ramiah, Kovai Sarala and Robo Shankar. The film is scheduled for a 2019 January release, during the Pongal festival.