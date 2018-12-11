Peter Beatu Yaethu, a new song from Rajiv Menon’s upcoming musical drama Sarvam Thaala Mayam, was released on Monday. Composed by AR Rahman, with vocals by GV Prakash Kumar, Sathya Prakash and Arjun Chandy, the song is addressed to the film’s protagonist Peter (Kumar), a Dalit mridangam player who becomes the pupil of maestro Vembu Iyer (Nedumudi Venu), much against the wishes of Iyer’s upper-caste assistant.

Peter raise the beat is the literal translation of the song’s hook line (the lyrics are by Arun Raja Kamraj). “Show your worries to no one; Whatever happens, don’t stifle your dreams,” the upbeat number declares, urging Peter to seize the day and celebrate. Written in the gaana style, an urban Tamil folk music genre that is integral to North Chennai culture, the song also celebrates the revolutionary spirit of the Dalit community.

This is the third song to be released from the film’s soundtrack after the title track, Sarvam Thaala Mayam, and Maya Maya. The film marks Menon’s return as a director after two decades and his third collaboration with Rahman after Minsara Kanavu (1997) and Kandukondain Kandukondain (2000).

Sarvam Thaala Mayam will be released on December 21.