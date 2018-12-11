After winning over audiences in Japan, Shubhashish Bhutiani’s father-son drama Mukti Bhawan will be released in Germany on January 18. Starring Adil Hussain, Lalit Behl, Geetanjali Kulkarni and Palomi Ghosh, the 2016 comedy-drama has been screened in 25 countries so far and has been to 70 festivals, the film’s international distributor, C International Sales, said in a press release on Tuesday.

“Good films always find an audience, and that’s just what’s happened with Hotel Salvation [the film’s English title], and we couldn’t be happier,” Paul Hudson, Director, C International Sales, said. The film will be distributed in Germany by Cargo Records.

Mukti Bhawan, produced by Red Carpet Moving Pictures, tells the story of 76-year-old Devendra (Behl) who, convinced that his days are numbered, forces his son Rajiv (Hussain) to take him to Varanasi so that he can spend his last days in the city of salvation. The film had its world premiere at the Venice Film Festival in September 2016 and was released in Indian theatres in April 2017. It was released in Japan on October 27 and is now in its seventh week there.

“We are thrilled to see our little gem releasing across Germany next month. It’s been two years since its World Premiere at Venice in 2016 and the dream run continues,” Sanjay Bhutiani, the film’s producer said.