Two strangers share problems and philosophies over the course of an Uber Pool ride in Sumi Mathai’s short film Detour. Nimisha (Sayani Gupta), gets into the cab in Mumbai late on a Friday night after a stressful day at work. When her co-passenger Aarav (Vikrant Massey) overhears her talking about her long day on the phone, the two of them get talking – first about the music they each like and then about their lives.

Detour can be streamed on the YouTube channel of Pocket Films.