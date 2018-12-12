The Katrina Kaif dance number is back – this time in Aanand L Rai’s Zero. The makers on Wednesday released the song Husn Parcham from the December 21 release. In it, Kaif’s Babita Kumari, a film actress, regales her fans through a variety of athletic dance moves and at least four costume and hairstyle changes.

The sultry lyrics by Irshad Kamil beckon her lover and urge him to leave his worries behind as the night is still young. The song has vocals by Bhoomi Trivedi, with a rap interlude by Raja Kumari. Zero’s music is by Ajay-Atul.

This is the third number to be released from the film after Issaqbaazi and Mere Naam Tu.

Zero stars Shah Rukh Khan as Bauua Singh, a vertically challenged man from Meerut who gets involved in a love triangle between Aafia (Anushka Sharma), a NASA scientist with cerebral palsy, and Kaif’s troubled superstar.