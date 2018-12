Ganesh Shetty’s short film Bete (Hunt) explores the consequences of a Karnataka government order in 2016 that made it legal for farmers to cull wild boars. Somewhere in Karnataka, a farmer (Babu Shetty) goes about his daily business. His wife (Netravati Shetty) and he live a self-sufficient life, but the intrusion of something as ominous as a gun can never yield good consequences.

The 11-minute film has been produced by Drishyam Films, and was released on YouTube on Monday.