The trailer for Neil Marshall’s Hellboy, a rebooted version of the film franchise based on Mike Mignola’s comic book series, is out. Starring David Harbour (Stranger Things), Milla Jovovich, Ian McShane and Sasha Lane, Marshall’s film follows the demonic-looking titular character (Harbour) who works with the Bureau of Paranormal Research and Defense and saves the world from monsters.

The trailer reveals that Hellboy and the bureau are after Nimue the Blood Queen, a British witch from the comic Darkness Calls. Their mission is anything but smooth, especially since Hellboy is constantly mistaken to be a monster thanks to his behaviour and appearance. “I thought we are supposed to be fighting monsters, not working with them,” says bureau employee Daimio (Dae Kim) in the trailer as Hellboy fumes in the background.

Filmmaker Guillermo Del Toro, who has directed two Hellboy films in the past in 2004 and 2008, was planning to make a second sequel. When that project fell through, the film was reimagined as a reboot with Neil Marshall (Game of Thrones, The Descent) as the director. Hellboy will be released on April 12, 2019.