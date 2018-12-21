The trailer of the fourth edition of the Men in Black franchise features new characters named after the alphabet and a new threat to the planet from within. Agent H (Chris Hemsworth) and Agent M (Tessa Thompson) get down to business to ferret out a mole in the Men in Black office in London in F Gary Gray’s comedy-laced action film. The cast of Men In Black: International includes Emma Thompson and Liam Neeson. Kumail Nanjiani will voice Pawny, an alien. The film will be released by Sony Pictures in India on June 14, 2019.

Play Men in Black International (2019).

The new movie, a spin-off of the Men in Black series, indicates that the filmmakers are shopping in international waters, hoping to make American paranoia about alien invasions global. The film plays out in international locations, including Paris and London.

Based on Lowell Cunningham’s comic book series, the first three Men in Black films, directed by Barry Sonnenfeld, starred Tommy Lee Jones and Will Smith as agents on the lookout for malevolent extraterrestrial forms on Earth. The hit franchise began in 1997, with sequels in 2002 and 2012.