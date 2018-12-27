A woman who has grown up dreaming of a “happily ever after” learns that the road to true love is paved with complications in the trailer of Shelly Dhar’s Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga.

The film follows Sonam Kapoor’s Sweety as she looks for a suitable husband at her family’s urging. Her father (Anil Kapoor) is particularly enthusiastic about the process. There are several prospective grooms in the mix, including writer Sahil Mirza (Rajkummar Rao), but Sweety harbours a secret, one that “might not find acceptance in her family and society”, according to the official synopsis. The film also stars Juhi Chawla and Regina Cassandra.

Produced by Vinod Chopra Films and Fox Star Studios, the film will be released on February 1, 2019. Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga marks the directorial debut of Shelly Chopra Dhar, the sister of Vidhu Vinod Chopra. This is also father-daughter duo Anil and Sonam Kapoor’s first film together.

The movie’s title comes from a hit song of the same name from Chopra’s 1994 period drama 1942: A Love Story, which starred Anil Kapoor. A reworked version of the song also features in the trailer.