Rohit Shetty’s latest movie Simmba has posted Rs 21 crore on its opening day, trade sources said. The December 28 release, an official remake of the Telugu hit Temper, stars Ranveer Singh as a corrupt police inspector who has a change of heart and goes after a pair of rapists. Sonu Sood plays the villain, while Sara Ali Khan plays Simmba’s girlfriend.

Simmba was released on an estimated 4,020 screens in India. Among the recent action-comedies that have posted opening figures in the same ballpark is the Varun Dhawan-starrer Judwaa 2 (2017) – Rs 16 crore on the opening day. With no major Hindi releases all the way until January 11, Simmba has the next two weeks to itself.

The December 21 release Zero, directed by Aanand L Rai and starring Shah Rukh Khan as a dwarf, has made Rs 80.5 crore in its second week – far lower than expected for both director and lead actor. The dubbed Kannada film KGF, which had a limited release in northern territories, earned an estimated Rs 21.90 crore in its second week. Kedarnath, directed by Abhishek Kapoor and starring Sushant Singh Rajput and Sara Ali Khan, reached a little over Rs 64 crore in its fourth week.