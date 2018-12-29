The streaming platform ZEE5 has acquired the rights of Pooja Bhatt’s production Cabaret, starring Richa Chadha, Gulshan Devaiah, S Sreesanth and Gulshan Grover. The film will be available on ZEE5 from January 9.

This is ZEE5’s second acquisition of an unreleased film since the Emraan Hashmi starrer Tigers on November 21. “Manish Aggarwal, Business Head of ZEE5 India, said in a press release, “Cabaret is an exceptional love story with an equal mix of thrill. It is the type of content that our audiences across India and the world will appreciate and watch.”

The film, starring Richa Chadha as a cabaret performer. has been directed by Kaustav Narayan Niyogi. Its soundtrack features the voices of Usha Uthup, Sunidhi Chauhan and Neeti Mohan. Cabaret was supposed to have been released in mid-2016, but was delayed allegedly because financiers hadn’t paid the cast and crew.

“We are thrilled about premiering it on a digital ZEE5 and are sure that their phenomenal reach will take Cabaret to a much larger audience who are seeking cutting edge content on the go,” Pooja Bhatt said in the press release.