“I am the villain of my story,” Tamil movie star Ajith’s character Thukku Durai declares in the trailer of his latest movie Viswasam. The rambunctious trailer, which was released on Sunday, depicts Ajith as a macho man of the masses who charms everybody around him and slays the hitmen sent by his adversary, Jagapathi Babu, with minimum effort.

The film marks the fourth collaboration between Ajith and director Siva after Veeram (2014), Vedalam (2015) and Vivegam (2017). Ajith is paired with Nayanthara, and the cast includes several comedians, including Yogi Babu.

The movie is scheduled to release during the Pongal weekend in January. Viswasam will clash with Petta, directed by Karthik Subbaraj and starring Rajinikanth, Simran Bagga, Vijay Sethupathi and Nawazuddin Siddiqui. Siva has described Viswasam in interviews as a “full and full family entertainer”. The settings include a village in Theni district and Madurai. The soundtrack is by D Imman. Viswasam will reportedly also be released in Russia and Ukraine.

Viswasam is 47-year-old Ajith’s first release since the espionage thriller Vivegam in 2017. His co-star Nayanthara has had a fruitful 2018, with three releases, including Imaikkaa Nodigal.