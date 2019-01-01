Rajiv Menon’s Carnatic music-themed Sarvam Thaala Mayam, starring music composer and actor GV Prakash as an aspiring Dalit mridangam player, will now be released on February 1. The Tamil-language film was previously supposed to be in cinemas on December 21. It was premiered at the Tokyo International Film Festival in October.

The film explores caste against the backdrop of Carnatic music in Chennai. The cast includes Nedumudi Venu as Brahmin mridangam star Vembu Iyer, who takes Prakash’s Peter under his wing, much to the horror of his former pupil and manager Mani (Vineeth). Aparna Balamurali plays a Malayali nurse who falls in love with Peter, while Dhivyadharshini plays Mani’s sister and an influential television producer.

AR Rahman has scored the music. The film marks the third collaboration between Menon and Rahman after Minsaru Kanavu (1997) and Kandukondain Kandukondain (2000). Menon too has composed a track for the film, titled Varalaama, which has been sung by Sriram Parthasarathy and written by Madhan Karky.