The year is 1939. Bengal is stalked by famine and the world is on the cusp of World War II. Only one man can help – the controversial occult practitioner Taranath Tantrik, according to the trailer of Q’s Bengali web series Taranath Tantrik.

“Unravel the mystery of Taranath Tantrik as you go on a series of occult, other-worldly expeditions with him,” says the official synopsis. The show will be released on Hoichoi, a video-on-demand platform for Bengali-language movies and shows, on January 19. The cast includes Jayant Kripalani, Koushik Roy, Shweta Chaudhuri, Kamalika Banerjee, Uma Banerjee and Gitanjali Dang.

The series is based on a character from a short story by Bibhutibhushan Bandyopadhyay and taken forward by his son Taradas Bandyopadhyay through two novels. The character was reimagined for a series of graphic novels by Shamik Dasgupta and also inspired a show on Colors Bangla.

In an interview to Indulge Express, Q described Taranath Tantrik as a “a character dwelling on the fringes of the society, a practitioner of dark art”.

Q’s credits include the movies Garbage (2018), Ludo (2015), Tasher Desh (2012) and Gandu (2010). He has also made the web series Zero Kms (2018).

Taranath Tantrik (2019).