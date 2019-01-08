The year is 1939. Bengal is stalked by famine and the world is on the cusp of World War II. Only one man can help – the controversial occult practitioner Taranath Tantrik, according to the trailer of Q’s Bengali web series Taranath Tantrik.

“Unravel the mystery of Taranath Tantrik as you go on a series of occult, other-worldly expeditions with him,” says the official synopsis. The show will be released on Hoichoi, a video-on-demand platform for Bengali-language movies and shows, on January 19. The cast includes Jayant Kripalani, Koushik Roy, Shweta Chaudhuri, Kamalika Banerjee, Uma Banerjee and Gitanjali Dang.

The series is based on a character from a short story by Bibhutibhushan Bandyopadhyay and taken forward by his son Taradas Bandyopadhyay through two novels. The character was reimagined for a series of graphic novels by Shamik Dasgupta and also inspired a show on Colors Bangla.

In an interview to Indulge Express, Q described Taranath Tantrik as a “a character dwelling on the fringes of the society, a practitioner of dark art”.

Q’s credits include the movies Garbage (2018), Ludo (2015), Tasher Desh (2012) and Gandu (2010). He has also made the web series Zero Kms (2018).