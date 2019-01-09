Ranveer Singh is quiet and determined on the streets and angry and rapping on the stage in the trailer of Zoya Akhtar’s Gully Boy that was released on Wednesday. Singh’s character, Murad, is shown to be a Dharavi resident living with a domineering father (Vijay Raaz). Motivating him towards reaching his goal is his girlfriend Safina (Alia Bhatt) and a friendly rapper, played by Siddhant Chaturvedi (Inside Edge).

Loosely based on the lives of Divine and Naezy, the breakout stars of the Mumbai hip hop scene, the film has been made for a screenplay by Akhtar and Reema Kagti. The supporting cast includes Vijay Verma and Kalki Koechlin. The original score has been composed by Karsh Kale and the Savage Audio Collective. Javed Akhtar was written Murad’s poems in the film. Ankur Tewari is the music supervisor for the soundtrack.

Gully Boy will have its world premiere at the Berlin International Film Festival in February before hitting screens on February 14.