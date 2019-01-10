Madhur Bhandarkar’s upcoming film is titled Inspector Ghalib, and is based on a sand mafia in Uttar Pradesh, according to a press note.

The film, which is supposedly based on true events, will go into production later this year. The cast and other details are yet to be announced. “While Bhandarkar is known to make women-centric films, Inspector Ghalib will have a male actor playing a lead,” the press note read.

Bhandarkar recently directed the Emergency-era drama Indu Sarkar (2017). His film include Chandni Bar (2001), Page 3 (2005), Fashion (2008) and Heroine (2012).