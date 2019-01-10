The trailer of Varmaa, the Tamil remake of Telugu hit Arjun Reddy (2017), was released on Wednesday. Produced by E4 Entertainment and directed by Bala, the film follows the tempestuous life of a young doctor as he grapples with alcoholism and drug addiction following a failed romance.

Varmaa marks the debut of Dhruv Vikram, the son of Tamil actor Vikram, and Megha Chowdhury. Sandeep Vanga’s Arjun Reddy starred Vijay Deverakonda and Shalini Reddy. Vanga is also directing the Hindi remake, starring Shahid Kapoor.

Varmaa, which also stars Easwari Rao, Raiza Wilson and Akash Premkumar, will be released in February 2019. Bala’s directorial credits include Sethu (1999), Pithamagan (2003), Naan Kadavul (2009) and Paradesi (2013). His last film was Naachiyaar (2018), starring Jyothika and GV Prakash.