The American television crime drama The Sopranos turned 20 on Thursday. Created and written by David Chase, the acclaimed drama traces the lives of Italian-American mobster Tony Soprano (James Gandolfini), his wife Carmela (Edie Falco), his psychiatrist (Lorraine Bracco), his protege and cousin (Michael Imperioli), and his children (Robert Iler and Jamie-Lynn Sigler).

Fans commemorated the show’s rich legacy by remembering some of its best moments.

Happy 20 Year Anniversary to The Sopranos. Here’s Tony being a degenerate. Even in wins, he’s pissed. pic.twitter.com/A6WMcXYTFk — Jack McGuire (@JackMacCFB) January 10, 2019

people yelling at each other on the sopranos except it’s gwyneth paltrow quotes from the goop profile a few weeks ago pic.twitter.com/pYmQPHqxWn — Nick Usen (@nickusen) January 5, 2019

The show’s producer and broadcaster, HBO, had other plans. The network offered Soprano nicknames to fans. Roger Federer, Kumail Nanjiani, Jack Dorsey, Stephen Colbert and Macaulay Culkin were some of the celebrities who participated in the exercise.

In honor of the 20th anniversary of The Sopranos, I’m handing out Soprano nicknames today. Who wants one? FYI if you tell me your first name, this is way easier for me. — HBO (@HBO) January 10, 2019

A belated Merry Christmas, you pic.twitter.com/iXZDrt1XBB — HBO (@HBO) January 10, 2019

Some of the most innovative names went to companies and television channels including Tinder, Giphy, History Channel and Comedy Central .

However, one nickname was turned down for obvious reasons.

The Sopranos was first aired on HBO on January 10, 1999. The Emmy-decorated series spanned six seasons and 86 episodes, and concluded in June 2007. James Gandolfini died of a heart attack in 2013.