The eighth and final season of Game of Thrones will be premiered on April 14, HBO revealed on Sunday. The announcement was made through a teaser titled Crypts of Winterfell, which sets up the premise for the final edition of the fantasy epic series adapted from George RR Martin’s books of the same name.

Jon Snow (Kit Harrington), Sansa Stark (Sophie Turner) and Arya Stark (Maisie Williams) are seen walking through the dark corridors of a dungeon. They pass the statues of Lyanna (Aisling Franciosi), Catelyn (Michelle Fairley) and Ned Stark (Sean Bean) along their way and hear messages addressed to them from the statues.

“You have to protect him,” Lyanna Stark’s statue tells Snow. “All this horror that has come to my family, it’s all because I couldn’t love a motherless child,” Catelyn Stark’s statue says as her two daughters walk by.

“You are a Stark,” Ned Stark tells Snow finally. “You may not have my name but you have my blood.”

As the three Stark children reach the end of the tunnel, they see three more statues, this time resembling the three of them. Winter has arrived, after all.