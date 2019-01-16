Tigmanshu Dhulia’s Milan Talkies has a new release date: March 15. In the making since 2012, Dhulia’s film was originally supposed to have been released on January 18.

Starring Ali Fazal and Shraddha Srinath, who will be making her Bollywood debut with this film, Milan Talkies is a love story set against the backdrop of the “old-world charm of single-screen cinemas”, according to the official synopsis.

“I have invested many years to make this movie one of the best love stories,” Dhulia said in a statement. “It portrays a fresh love story during the time of single screens. This film is very close to my heart and I cannot wait to show it to the audience.”

Also starring Reecha Sinha, Ashutosh Rana, Sanjay Mishra and Sikander Kher, Milan Talkies has been bankrolled by PS Chhatwal and Filmy Keeda Productions. The story, screenplay and dialogue is by Dhulia and Kamal Pandey.