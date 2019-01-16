In the trailer for Jon Watts’s Spider-Man: Far From Home, released on Tuesday, the action shifts from New York City to Europe.

As the trailer opens, Peter Parker (Tom Holland) decides to go on holiday with his school friends. He contemplates taking his Spider-Man suit along, but ditches it at the last minute. “I just want to go on a trip with my friends,” Parker says. “And Europe doesn’t really need a friendly neighbourhood Spider Man.”

Parker could not have been more wrong and what was supposed to be a casual vacation brings Parker face to face with Nick Fury (Samuel L Jackson), the former director of superhero league S.H.I.E.L.D. Spider-Man is forced to spring back into action for an important and dangerous mission. The film also throws a new character into the mix, Jake Gyllenhall’s Mysterio, described by one character as “Iron Man and Thor rolled into one”.

Also starring Zendaya, Marisa Tomei, Jon Favreau and Cobie Smudgers, Spider-Man: Far From Home is a sequel to Spider-Man: Homecoming (2017) and the 23rd film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The film will be released on July 5 in the United States of America.