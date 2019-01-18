Keanu Reeves’s deadly hitman is back in the third installment of Chad Stahelski’s John Wick franchise. The trailer of Parabellum was released on Thursday. The new film picks up from where John Wick: Chapter 2 (2017) left off. John Wick is on the run once again after breaking the assassin’s code at the Continental Hotel. He has a bounty of 14 million dollars on his head. The highlight of the trailer of John Wick executing an opponent while riding a horse in the middle of busy traffic.

“Do you expect him to make it out?” Charon (Lance Reddick), the concierge at Continental Hotel, asks Winston (Ian McShane), the hotel’s owner and manager. “With a 14 million dollar bounty on his head and with everyone in the city wanting a piece of it, I’d say the odds are even,” Winston replies.

The trailer also introduces Halle Berry’s assassin Sophia, who plays a crucial role in helping Wick escape. The cast includes Mark Dacascos, Laurence Fishburne, Anjelica Huston and Robin Lord Taylor. John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum will be released on May 17.