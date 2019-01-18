After a world premiere at the Sundance Film Festival (January 23- February 2), Ritesh Batra’s Photograph will be screened at the Berlin International Film Festival 2019, which runs from February 7-17. Nawazuddin Siddiqui stars in the film alongside Sanya Malhotra, Abdul Quadir Amir and Denzil Smith.

The Hindi-language Photograph centres on street photographer Rafi (Siddiqui), who convinces Miloni (Malhotra) to pose as his fiancee so that his grandmother will stop pressurising him to get married. The film has been produced by Batra’s Poetic License Motion Pictures.

Batra made his debut in 2013 with the Irrfan-starrer The Lunchbox and went on to make the English films Our Souls at Night (2017) and The Sense of an Ending (2017).

Siddiqui’s next film is Thackeray, Abhijit Panse’s biopic on Shiv Sena founder Bal Thackeray, which opens in theatres on January 25. Malhotra was last seen in Amit Sharma’s 2018 blockbuster Badhaai Ho .