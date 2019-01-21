Actor R Madhavan has announced that he will take over as the director of Rocketry - The Nambi Effect after director Ananth Mahadevan exited the project, according to an IANS report. Madhavan was initially supposed to co-direct the film with Mahadevan.

“Ananth Mahadevan is an extremely talented filmmaker,” Madhavan said in a statement. “However, owing to unavoidable circumstances and certain pressing commitments, he could no longer direct Rocketry - The Nambi Effect.”

Rocketry - The Nambi Effect is based on the life of scientist and aerospace engineer S Nambi Narayanan, who was falsely charged with espionage in 1994 and arrested. The Central Bureau of Investigation cleared Narayanan’s name in 1996, followed by the Supreme Court, which also declared him innocent in 1998.

Major portions of the film have already been shot in Hindi, English and Tamil across India, Princeton, Scotland, France and Russia, the news agency added. The film is expected to be released by mid-2019.